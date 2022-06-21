Mountlake Terrace Garden Club looking for members

The Mountlake Terrace Garden Club is looking for members to assist in running the club and maintaining the entry sites in Mountlake Terrace.

The garden club is a volunteer-based community group that for over 20 years has annually planted flowers and maintained different sites throughout the city. If you are interested in joining the garden club or just helping out, contact Parks Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at kcourtmanch@mltwa.gov or 425-776-1811.