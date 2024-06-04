Mountlake Terrace flies Pride Progress flag at Civic Campus

The City of Mountlake Terrace raised the Pride Progress flag at the Civic Campus on Monday in honor of Pride Month.

Communications Manager Rikki Fruichantie said the city wants the LGBTQ+ community to feel safe and not taken for granted, and the gesture is sincere and meaningful.

“We want to recognize the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to Mountlake Terrace,” Fruichantie said.

Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn said she was ecstatic the city is more inclusive and recognizes the multiple communities that make up Mountlake Terrace.

The banner chosen to ascend the flagpole to mark Pride Month is not the typical rainbow that became synonymous with the LGBTQ+ political movement over 40 years ago.

Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope explained that the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) chose the Pride Progress variation of the renowned rainbow flag created in 1978 by Gilbert Baker.

The Progress flag, created in 2018 by artist Daniel Quasar, incorporates black, brown, light blue, pink and white chevrons on the hoist side. Hope said the added design represents trans, non-binary and marginalized people of color.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and Councilmember Eric Murray spoke before the ceremonial raising of the Progress flag.

Matsumoto Wright honored her many friends and colleagues who identified as members of the LGBTQ+ community, dating back to the 1950s and ‘60s, including a close family friend when she lived in Japan.

She explained that he felt comfortable revealing his sexuality to Matsumoto Wright and her mother. Matsumoto Wright’s mother was accepting of him; he was a good person, and that is what truly mattered, she said.

Murray, who also serves as the DEIC liaison for the city council, was given the honor of raising the flag on the pole.

She said that the flag was fitting, as it serves as an opportunity to reflect on the progress that has been made and the progress that is still needed.

“It is important to recognize where we’ve come from and to remember the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community,” Murray said. “We want everybody to have a place here.”

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett