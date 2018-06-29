Mountlake Terrace flag once flew at Iwo Jima and Okinawa

This time of year, you see red, white and blue just about everywhere — picnic supplies, T-shirts and, of course, American flags.

One very special flag has found a home on a humble wall of the Mountlake Terrace American Legion Post 234.

Its ragged remnants lie flat behind a pane of glass, but the flag once waved over the noise and chaos of war, the shouts of men. It is a silent witness to the Battle of Iwo Jima and much more.

“In World War II, before amphibious vehicles hit the beach, destroyers and destroyer escorts were deployed to get as close to the beach as possible,” explained Robert Capriles, who was a U.S. Navy assault-boat coxswain and now volunteers at the post. “Those ships formed a line of departure, meaning there’s no going back from that point. So the last thing a marine saw before hitting the beach was that flag.”

This particular flag was aboard a vessel on the line of departure at Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945. It was also flown at the line of departure during the invasion of Okinawa on April 1, 1945. In addition, the flag was witness to the occupation of Japan, flying aboard the U.S. Navy patrol cruiser (PC) 1081.

Capriles said of the flag, “It’s sacred. It honors the men who lived and died.”

Post Commander, retired Navy Seabee and Edmonds Community College Veterans Resource Center Director Chris Szarek was there when the flag was donated in 2015. “When I look at it, and think about where it has flown and what it has seen —people my age and much younger who passed under it on their way to an uncertain future — it’s a sobering experience,” he said. “I always take comfort in seeing our flag, but this flag is special. It’s a proud and humbling legacy that the flag represents, as well as an awesome responsibility to build on what they have given us and pass it down to the next generation.”

The flag was donated in 2015 by a member of the post, Wesley Robert Decker, who served as a signalman second class during WW II. In a plaque next to the flag, he wrote: “Except for flags flown on Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima, this will be one of, or only other flag in existence today to my knowledge. Whoever has possession of this flag please do it with great reverence to the boys I saw give their lives at these battles to save this freedom we treasure. In gratitude to my country, I salute this great flag.”

— By Connie McDougall