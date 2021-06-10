Mountlake Terrace Fire Station 19 welcomes new fire engine

South County Fire placed its newest fire engine in service with a traditional push-in ceremony at Mountlake Terrace Fire Station 19 Wednesday morning.

The ceremony dates back more than 100 years to the days of horse-drawn equipment. When returning to the station, firefighters had to unhitch the horse team and “push in” the fire wagon.

“This engine will protect and serve our residents for years to come,” said Fire Chief Thad Hovis.

The new engine replaces a 2008 model that will continue its front-line service at a fire station with a lower call volume.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to residents of Mountlake Terrace under a contract with the city. Mountlake Terrace Fire Station 19 is one of 14 neighborhood fire stations operated by the regional fire authority to serve more than 250,000 residents in South Snohomish County.