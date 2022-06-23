Mountlake Terrace fire damages two houses, displaces six residents

A two-alarm fire late Wednesday night in Mountlake Terrace heavily damaged two houses and displaced six residents.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 11:45 p.m. reporting the fire in the 4900 block of 241st Street Southwest. South County Fire crews arrived to find two houses on fire and all residents outside. No one was injured.

Shoreline Fire responded to assist South County Fire. More than 40 firefighters were on scene at the peak of the fire. Support 7 and Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

Fire investigators have not determined how the fire started. The investigation is ongoing.

