Mountlake Terrace Fall Recreation Programs open for registration

Preschool and Kindergarten

The Junior Kids Krew program is a full-day, year-round preschool child care program for children ages 3 and 4. The 2024/2025 school year is full; email childcare@mltwa.gov to be added to the waitlist.

Preschool learning program – For children who turn 3 years old by Aug. 31, 2024.

Kindergarten Readiness learning program (M/W/Fri) – For children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023 and are 4 years old by Aug. 31, 2024.

Youth

Basketball Skills with Chris Gordon from Hustle (Su) – Ages 5-13.

Disc golf lessons for youth (M) – ages 9-13

Happy Feet and Future Legends Soccer (Sa/Su/M) – Ages 2 (with parent) – 10.

Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy (M-Th) – Ages 3.5 – 10

Sign up for youth dance classes such as creative dance, tap, Irish step and ballet. For more information, click here.

Machine Sewing for Fun (T) – Children

Adults/Teens

Art and Recreation Painting (M) – Youth

Fall Fashions Machine Sewing (W)

Drawing Classes with Adventures in Art (Th)

Robotics with AI Robotics Academy (Fri)

Art and Recreation Painting for Teens and Adults (Sa)

To see the Mountlake Terrace recreation and program guide for September – October 2024, click here.






