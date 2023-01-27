Mountlake Terrace Elementary teacher committed to teaching students about salmon

Mari Knowles, a fourth-grade teacher at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, will be participating in the Salmon in Schools program for her 20th year.

Each year, Knowles requests a permit from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to raise 200 coho salmon eggs into fry. Once the permit is issued, Jim Siscel, Salmon in Schools area coordinator, picks up the coho eggs from the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery and brings them to Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.

The eggs and fry salmon need to have cold water to survive, but the refrigeration unit being used had reached the end of its life. So Siscel reached out to the City of Mountlake Terrace, which provided a new refrigeration unit for the project.

Several classrooms in the school follow the development of the eggs hatching and then growing to a size that they can be safely released. Later in the spring, Knowles and her students will release the tiny salmon in Lyon Creek.