Mountlake Terrace Elementary employee named May Educator of Month

Paprika Fahrenwald, Mountlake Terrace Elementary’s office manager, has been named May’s Rotary Club of Alderwood Terrace Educator of the Month.

Fahrenwald began at the school as the office assistant in 2012 and has managed the office since 2017.

“Packing up and moving a school is an unbelievable massive task but Paprika successfully guided us through two all-school moves,” said Mountlake Terrace Elementary principal Douglas Johnson. “Whenever a new challenge arose through these enormously complicated moves, Paprika problem-solved and powered through.”