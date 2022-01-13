Mountlake Terrace Elementary announces weeklong shift to remote learning, due to student and staff illness

Due to the number of staff and students out due to illness, Mountlake Terrace Elementary School announced Wednesday it is shifting to remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 13 through Wednesday, Jan. 19. The announcement said, “We are planning to return to in-person learning on Thursday, Jan. 20.”

Principal Maria Losee said in a letter to families that 21% of the school’s teachers along with 32% of its classified staff are out ill and 54% of Mountlake Terrace Elementary students are out due to illness or quarantine.

Families can pick up a five-day student meal kit at Mountlake Terrace Elementary between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14.

The Edmonds School District announced in an update to families Monday night that it was “preparing for the possibility to temporarily shift to remote learning” due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The district also said it is postponing concerts, performances and in-person meetings, and suspending snack breaks for all grade levels to minimize the time students aren’t wearing masks.

The district said its decision to transition to remote learning will be based on either the direction of the state Department of Health or the Snohomish Health District, or on “the district’s ability to have enough staff given absences due to illness.”

The district warned families in a notice Sunday that student transportation could be impacted by a severe shortage of bus drivers “due to illness and Department of Health requirements.”

Here is the full Wednesday letter from Mountlake Terrace Elementary School Principal Maria Losee:

Dear families,

Due to the number of staff and students out due to illness, Mountlake Terrace Elementary will shift to remote learning starting Thursday, Jan. 13. We are planning to return to in-person learning on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Remote learning start date

Thursday, Jan. 13

Estimated return to building date

Thursday, Jan. 20

Why is the school shifting to remote learning?

21% of certificated teachers are out ill.

32% of classified staff are out ill.

54% of students are out due to illness or quarantine.

Details for the shift to remote learning

The first day of remote learning will be an independent learning day for all students. Your teacher(s) will provide assignments for your student to complete. Staff will use this first day as a non-student day to prepare and plan.

The second day of remote learning will operate at the student’s regular start and end times and will include live instruction via Zoom and along with independent learning time.

Meal kits for students

Families can pick up a five-day meal kit at MTE between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Thank you

We know the quick shift to remote learning will cause challenges for many families. We appreciate your commitment to your student’s learning and please know we are doing everything we can to educate them during this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Maria Losee

Principal