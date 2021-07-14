Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway HS musicians performing in Sea Jazz events this summer

The Port of Edmonds is hosting Sea Jazz concerts at the Edmonds Marina during Summer 2021, with performances by students from Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace high schools, plus college graduate musicians.

All concerts will take place at the Port of Edmonds Public Plaza (458 Admiral Way, behind Anthony’s restaurants) where you can enjoy both the views and jazz music. Bring a blanket for the small grassy hill, or a lawn chair for the plaza.

The schedule of remaining concerts is as follows:

Jazz Colony Big Band & Jams

Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. (Big band practice from 4-5 p.m., Jazz Colony Jams from 5-7 p.m.)

July 14, 21, 28

Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25

This group features Jazz Colony students (Edmonds-Woodway High School musicians who participate in summertime live performances and professional musician instruction).

4-5 p.m. is Jazz Colony Big Band Rehearsal with EWHS Jazz Program Director Jake Bergevin.

5-7 p.m. is Jazz Colony Jam Sessions

At their final session of the summer Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Jazz Colony Big Band will be playing a concert from 4-6 p.m.

Sea Jazz Jam Sessions

Fridays 6-8 p.m.

July 16, 30

Aug. 13, 27

Sept. 10

Deep Sea Jazz Jam Sessions feature a local host jazz band starting at 6 p.m., and then a jam session starting at 7 p.m.

“These are mostly local college grads trained in music and they are excellent,” says Sea Jazz and Jazz Colony Coordinator Pete Bennett. This Friday’s host band is led by Andrew Sumabat, a Mountlake Terrace High and University of Washington graduate.

Mountlake Terrace Jazz Combos

Tuesdays 5-7 p.m.

July 20

Aug. 3, 17 and 31