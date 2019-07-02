Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds police investigating hit and run that injured officer

The Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds police departments are looking for a man who struck a Mountlake Terrace police officer with his vehicle in the early hours Monday morning.

According to Mountlake Terrace police, patrol units from both departments contacted a suspicious occupied vehicle parked near the F building of the Andorra Estates, located at 22817 Lakeview Drive. After running a check on the license plate, police discovered the plate was attached to a felony warrant, police said.

After police made initial contact with the driver, he put the vehicle into reverse, striking the officer, causing a minor elbow injury, said Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw.

While attempting to flee, the suspect vehicle struck the Mountlake Terrace patrol vehicle. The Edmonds patrol unit also struck the front of the Mountlake Terrace patrol unit in an attempt to chase the suspect vehicle. The Mountlake Terrace patrol vehicle was reported to have sustained minor cosmetic damage.

Police pursued the suspect vehicle south on Interstate 5, before police terminated the pursuit at Exit 176 near Northeast 175th Street in Shoreline.

The officer who was struck by the suspect vehicle was examined at Swedish Edmonds and released. Police are not releasing any more information while they investigate the case, Caw said.