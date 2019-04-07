Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 20

Mark your calendar for the annual Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Evergreen Playfield, 22301 56th Ave. W.

The event, open to children ages 2-12, is sponsored by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, the charitable arm of Red Onion Burgers.

During the April 20 event, more than 12,000 eggs filled with candy and other prizes will be hidden on the field. All children must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Community donations of candy to put inside the plastic eggs are needed, and should be dropped off at Red Onion Burgers, 21005 44th Ave. W. #101, Mountlake Terrace.