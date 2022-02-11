Mountlake Terrace earns 2022 Tree City USA designation for commitment to urban forest

The City of Mountlake Terrace has been named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. This award honors the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. The city met four requirements: a local tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of a certain threshold, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Trees are community assets when properly planted and maintained. They improve visual appeal, property values, air pollutants and wildlife habitat, among other benefits.

Additional details on the national program are available at arborday.org.