Mountlake Terrace draws small crowd with candlelight strolls and live music during first 'Luminaria Walk'
Mountlake Terrace draws small crowd with candlelight strolls and live music during first ‘Luminaria Walk’

By
Nick Ng

Many local walkers were delightedly surprised to see soft, flickering lights at Ballinger Park Saturday evening at Mountlake Terrace’s first Luminaria Walk. (Photos by Nick Ng)

The City of Mountlake Terrace held its first Luminaria Walk at Ballinger Park Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. The event featured LED-lit pathways that loops on the east side of the park.

When the park got dark, about 40 to 50 people gathered at the opening space behind the Lake Ballinger Center to enjoy live music John Pinetree & The Yellin’ Degenerates. Among in attendance were MLT Councilmembers William Paige Jr., Steve Woodard and Erin Murray.

The city’ Event Coordinator Andrew Appelwick oversaw the Luminaria Walk project.

Drone footage by David Carlos.

The north side of Ballinger Park near the clubhouse.
The lights stretches on the east side of Ballinger Park toward the playground.
Members of the John Pinetree & The Yellin’ Degenerates play their first song at the back of Lake Ballinger Center.
City Event Coordinator Andrew Appelwick checks the pathway while there was still enough daylight.

Each bag has a LED candle and is weighted with gravel.
Your happy MLT Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick who oversaw the Luminaria Walk project.
MLT Councilmember Steve Woodward (left) and City Event Coordinator Andrew Appelwick.
Heading toward the southeast side of the lake.
The path narrows while heading north toward the clubhouse.
It was really dark around 8:10 p.m.
About 40-50 people gathered to enjoy the band’s performance after 8 p.m.

