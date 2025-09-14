Mountlake Terrace draws small crowd with candlelight strolls and live music during first ‘Luminaria Walk’

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The City of Mountlake Terrace held its first Luminaria Walk at Ballinger Park Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. The event featured LED-lit pathways that loops on the east side of the park.

When the park got dark, about 40 to 50 people gathered at the opening space behind the Lake Ballinger Center to enjoy live music John Pinetree & The Yellin’ Degenerates. Among in attendance were MLT Councilmembers William Paige Jr., Steve Woodard and Erin Murray.

The city’ Event Coordinator Andrew Appelwick oversaw the Luminaria Walk project.

Drone footage by David Carlos.