Mountlake Terrace DEI Commission hosting Welcoming America event Sept. 21

The City of Mountlake Terrace is a new member of Welcoming America, a nonprofit organization that fosters inclusive communities by promoting policies and practices that make immigrants and refugees feel welcomed and integrated into the social, economic and civic life.

The Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission – in partnership with the Edmonds School District – is hosting an event during Welcoming Week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Terrace Park Elementary School, 5409 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

There will be opportunities to learn about jobs, training, immigrant rights and assistance services, emergency services, city services and to create new relationships. Come touch a South County Fire Department truck and visit the Sno-Isle Libraries Isle Library Bookmobile.