Mountlake Terrace declares emergency related to COVID-19; city hall, police station, public works closed to public

Following Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order last week to address the COVID-19 public health emergency, the City of Mountlake Terrace Monday issued a Declaration of Emergency.

As many city operations are considered essential, the city’s declaration of emergency is necessary to ensure the long-term continuity of services consistent with the governor’s orders, a city announcement said. As a result, the city is taking the following measures starting on Tuesday, April 7:

City hall, the police station and the public works shop will be closed to the public. The city will continue to process building and development permits, inspect essential construction activities, provide police services, and maintain grounds and infrastructure.

The Recreation Pavilion is closed to the public with the exception of the city’s child care programs.

Playground facilities are closed. Park trails are open, subject to gathering and social distancing requirements.

Most employees at city hall, the public works shop, and the Recreation Pavilion, as well as non-commissioned personnel at the police station, will be separated into two work groups to work remotely or on alternating shifts to reduce the risk of broad infection at city facilities.

The city council is expected to consider ratification of the emergency declaration at its April 20 meeting. For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com.