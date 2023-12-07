Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy Winter Dance Concert Dec. 9

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy is presenting a Winter Dance Concert at 1:30 and 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.
Tickets, at $15 each, are still available at brownpapertickets.com.
