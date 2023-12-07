Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy Winter Dance Concert Dec. 9

Posted: December 7, 2023 8

 

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy is presenting a Winter Dance Concert at 1:30 and 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater, 21801 44th Ave. W.

Tickets, at $15 each, are still available at brownpapertickets.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME