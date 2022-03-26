Mountlake Terrace couple die in apparent murder-suicide Thursday

Mountlake Terrace police are investigating a case of apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in the 23500 block of Peterson Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, police were called to the home just before 3 p.m. after a man reported that he believed his father had died by suicide. Officers arrived and discovered a deceased man and a woman in a bedroom of the home.

The man, in his 70s, appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and was holding a gun in his hand, Caw said. No trauma was initially seen on the woman, whose exact age was undetermined. Detectives obtained a search warrant and after returning to the residence they discovered that the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her neck.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the bodies, Caw said.