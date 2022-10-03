Mountlake Terrace cook wins blue ribbon for pork chop recipe

Home cook Jolene Kath of Mountlake Terrace has been awarded a blue ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her baked pork chops.

Kath’s “Moist And Tender Baked Pork Chops” recipe was tested by the Just A Pinch test kitchen, which released the following testing notes:

You’ll never think boneless pork chops are dry after trying this recipe. Simply seasoned, you only need a few ingredients to make these pork chops. Searing them gives the pork chops a little color. The steam when baking them in the oven makes the pork chops tender and super juicy. This recipe also makes a thin, flavorful gravy you can drizzle over rice or mashed potatoes when serving

Kath shared that her husband “didn’t like pork chops because they were always served to him dry and tough. That is until he got to sample mine. They always come out moist and tender. We have these at least two or three times a month.”