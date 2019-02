The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is sponsoring a Chinese New Year lunch on Thursday, March 7, from noon -2 p.m.

The menu includes Chinese BBQ pork, fried rice, lo main, egg rolls, stir fry veggies and a surprise dessert.

Pre-pay only; tickets are $8 per person. To reserve your ticket, stop by the senior center at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.