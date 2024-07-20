Mountlake Terrace community on parade Friday

Nothing says community spirit like a parade, and there was plenty of citywide pride on display Friday night as Mountlake Terrace kicked off the three-day Tour de Terrace Festival with dance and martial arts performances, smiling dignataries and — of course — SeaFair pirates and clowns.

The Tour de Terrace Festival continues through Sunday at Evergreen Playfields in Mountlake Terrace. For more information, visit the festival website.