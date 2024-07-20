Mountlake Terrace community on parade Friday

Scouts Pack 76 lead the parade with the colors. (Photos by Joe Christian)
The Nile Shriners band.
Clowns are always a favorite
Mountlake Terrace Police Chief Pete Caw, center, has a laugh with parade-goers.
The parade route was lined with spectators.
Cascade Elite Gymnastics marched in the parade.
Martial arts demonstration.
Colorful dancers.
Latin Dancing Horses.
Keeping the parade route clean.
Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team.
Happy participant.
Promoting Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks.
Dinosaur riders.
Seafair pirates are a crowd favorite.

Pirates shoot the cannon.
Preparing for the cannon blast.
Bubbles!
Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright at the parade.
Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl
Councilmember Laura Sonmore
Councilmember Rick Ryan
Councilmember Steve Woodard
Councilmember Erin Murray
Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan
North Queens Drill Team.
Lake City Western Vigilantes.
Enjoying candy passed out along the parade route.

Nothing says community spirit like a parade, and there was plenty of citywide pride on display Friday night as Mountlake Terrace kicked off the three-day Tour de Terrace Festival with dance and martial arts performances, smiling dignataries and — of course — SeaFair pirates and clowns.

The Tour de Terrace Festival continues through Sunday at Evergreen Playfields in Mountlake Terrace. For more information, visit the festival website.

