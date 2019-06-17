Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation accepting applications for the2019 Neighborhoods Fund

Do you have ideas on how to improve your neighborhood? If so, the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation wants to help make them a reality.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the Mountlake Terrace community, has once again opened up the MLTCF Neighborhoods Fund (formerly Neighborhood Improvement Program) with support from the Hazel Miller Foundation.

The MLTCF Neighborhoods Fund will fund projects proposed by local residents and organizations for community improvements that can be done by volunteers.

Neighborhoods Fund projects are designed to be a collaborative partnership between residents, volunteer groups, the MLTCF, and the City of Mountlake Terrace for neighborhood revitalization.

Examples of projects that were funded in 2018 are Little Free Libraries and Pantry, benches, trails, and the beginnings of a community garden. For more ideas, check out this recent post on curbed.com: 101 small ways you can improve your city.

Funding of up to $500 is available for projects that help achieve the MLTCF’s mission of strengthening and building the Mountlake Terrace community.

MLTCF has several funding partners who have generously contributed to the Neighborhood Improvement Program including the Hazel Miller Foundation. Applications will be accepted through July 15, 2019 for this round of funding, with potential for future funding rounds based on available financial support.

Find more information at www.mltcf.org/neighborhoods.