Mountlake Terrace community comes together for National Night

33 minutes ago 3
A South County firefighter provides a demonstration to children attending National Night Out. (Photos courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace)
Mountlake Terrace Police Officer Martin Look explains the use of drones in law enforcement.
A free hot dog meal was provided to attendees.
A youngster explores a city dump truck.
MLT Animal Control Officer Anjelica Rivera with a fan.
The crowd at Evergreen Playfield.
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, center, with Councilmembers (L-R) William Paige Jr., Erin Murray, Bryan Wahl, Rick Ryan and Steve Woodard.
Advice from the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County.
The new Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet store was on hand with a prize wheel.

The City of Mountlake Terrace hosted its annual National Night Out at Evergreen Playfield Tuesday. The event included live entertainment, free food, DJ music, a balloon artist, face painting, photo booth, touch-a-truck, cornhole with cops and dance performances by the MLT Dance Academy.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Event sponsors included 1st Security Bank, Premera Blue Cross, Grocery Outlet (Mountlake Terrace), Community Transit, Safeway (Mountlake Terrace), Double DD Meats and Mountlake Church Waste Management.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME