Mountlake Terrace community comes together for National Night
33 minutes ago 3
The City of Mountlake Terrace hosted its annual National Night Out at Evergreen Playfield Tuesday. The event included live entertainment, free food, DJ music, a balloon artist, face painting, photo booth, touch-a-truck, cornhole with cops and dance performances by the MLT Dance Academy.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Event sponsors included 1st Security Bank, Premera Blue Cross, Grocery Outlet (Mountlake Terrace), Community Transit, Safeway (Mountlake Terrace), Double DD Meats and Mountlake Church Waste Management.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.