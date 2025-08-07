Mountlake Terrace community comes together for National Night

The City of Mountlake Terrace hosted its annual National Night Out at Evergreen Playfield Tuesday. The event included live entertainment, free food, DJ music, a balloon artist, face painting, photo booth, touch-a-truck, cornhole with cops and dance performances by the MLT Dance Academy.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

Event sponsors included 1st Security Bank, Premera Blue Cross, Grocery Outlet (Mountlake Terrace), Community Transit, Safeway (Mountlake Terrace), Double DD Meats and Mountlake Church Waste Management.