Mountlake Terrace commercial garbage Monday service postponed to Tuesday

If you are a Mountlake Terrace commercial customer with garbage pickup scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13, Waste Management has canceled collections due to snow and hazardous weather conditions.

There is no current impact to residential customers Monday, since Waste Management services Mountlake Terrace residents on Wednesdays.

All commercial/drop box routes will be running one day behind this week. Monday’s routes will run Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Friday’s route will be completed Saturday, Jan. 18

To learn more about pickup schedules, visit Waste Management NW online or call 800-592-9995.