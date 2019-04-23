Mountlake Terrace breaks ground on Main Street project

The sun was shining Saturday as Mountlake Terrace city staff and elected officials officially broke ground on the Main Street Revitalization Project. The ceremony took place at 236th Street Southwest and Gateway Boulevard, where Phase 1 of construction has been underway since the beginning of March.

Among those attending were U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, State Rep. Cindy Ryu, Snohomish County Councilmembers Terry Ryan and Stephanie Wright, Mountlake Terrace Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle and Councilmembers Laura Sonmore, Rick Ryan, Bryan Wahl, Seaun Richards and Steve Woordard.

Larsen said the Main Street project has been a long time coming. It will not only accommodate new residential, office and retail opportunities, but will provide a critical connection to the Link Light Rail Expansion Project, he said.

“Residents in the Town Center will be able to live in an affordable area and can walk to retail and community activities while being close to regional transit,” Larsen said.

Larsen has been a strong supporter of federal funding for infrastructure revitalization in mid-sized towns and helped secure $1.2 billion in federal funding for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail extension. He said he will continue his support on a federal level by seeking funding through Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) transportation grants that support road, rail, transit and port infrastructure nationwide.

“We’re going to continue to push for funding for mid-sized cities to be sure they compete for federal infrastructure dollars for our roads, our bridges, our highways and ultimately to create good-paying jobs,” he said.

The Main Street Revitalization Project is scheduled to be finished before completion of the 2024 light rail extension project. It is expected to play an important role in the revitalizing the Mountlake Terrace community as a whole, said City Manager Scott Hugill.

“Mountlake Terrace’s strategic location along Interstate 5 between Seattle and Everett, together with a light rail station opening in 2024, make development in the community’s Town Center very attractive,” Hugill said. “The Main Street project was identified by the city council as an investment to bring housing, jobs and services to the community today and into the future.”

Phase 1 of the Main Street Revitalization Project is a multimodal project that reconstructs the deteriorating pavement along 236th Street Southwest from I-5 to 56th Avenue West. Once completed, the roadway will provide one travel lane in each direction, a two-way center turn lane and bike lanes. The improvements also include wider sidewalks with trees, decorative LED pedestrian and street lighting consistent with Town Center standards and relocating existing overhead utilities underground.

The project will also upgrade the 56th Avenue West traffic signal, include a new signal at Gateway Boulevard constructed by the Terrace Station development, and underground facilities for the future traffic signal at the 236th Street Southwest/58th Avenue West intersection. This signal will be needed later as Town Center redevelopment occurs.

Main Street Phase 1 construction is fully funded by a federal Surface Transportation Program grant, two State Legislative Appropriations, a Transportation Improvement Board grant and the city’s utility funds. The city is working to fund Phase II of the Main Street Project (56th Avenue West from 236th to 230th Streets Southwest).

Residents are encouraged to stay up to date throughout construction by visiting the Main Street project website at www.cityofmlt.com/263, the city’s Construction Updates & Projects website for weekly traffic impacts at www.cityofmlt.com/208, or by following the city’s social media sites at Facebook and Twitter.