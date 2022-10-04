Mountlake Terrace City Manager Scott Hugill resigns

Mountlake Terrace City Manager Scott Hugill has resigned, effective Monday, Oct. 3.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto-Wright announced Hugill’s resignation during the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Oct. 3 business meeting. Hugill, who submitted his resignation due to health reasons, has been on a leave of absence for the past month. Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton has been serving as acting city manager during Hugill’s leave.

Mountlake Terrace will begin an immediate search for a new city manager, Matsumoto Wright said.

Hugill was appointed city manager in 2016. He has been employed by Mountlake Terrace since August 2004 and also served as administrative services director and assistant city manager.