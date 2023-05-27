Mountlake Terrace City Hall to offer passport appointments starting June 1

The City of Mountlake Terrace will resume passport services starting Thursday, June 1.

Staff will be available by appointment only, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The city has offered passport services since 2004, but the program was shuttered during pandemic restrictions and staffing shortages. In 2018, the city processed 1,800 passports, and demand remains strong.

“We are excited to bring back this service,” Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright said. “Passport processing is one of the most highly requested amenities from city hall. Our experienced staff are ready to help with these applications.”

Customers are encouraged to review passport requirements at www.travel.state.gov and consider the upcoming deadline for the Department of Homeland Security’s REAL ID Act, taking effect May 7, 2025.

To make an appointment, call 425-776-1161. For questions, contact passports@mltwa.gov.