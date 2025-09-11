Mountlake Terrace City Hall to host blood drive Sept. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
In partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, the City of Mountlake Terrace will hold a community blood drive at City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23204 58th Ave. W.
Donors can schedule a one-hour appointment by scanning the QR code on the flyer below or visiting bloodworksnw.org/giveblood. Same-day appointments are often available, but advance scheduling is recommended. A photo ID is required.
For safety, Bloodworks requests that no visitors under age 16 attend donation sites. Donors are encouraged to eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of fluids before their appointment.
For more information or assistance scheduling an appointment, call 800-398-7888.
