Mountlake Terrace City Hall to host blood drive Sept. 17

In partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, the City of Mountlake Terrace will hold a community blood drive at City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23204 58th Ave. W.

Donors can schedule a one-hour appointment by scanning the QR code on the flyer below or visiting bloodworksnw.org/giveblood. Same-day appointments are often available, but advance scheduling is recommended. A photo ID is required.

For safety, Bloodworks requests that no visitors under age 16 attend donation sites. Donors are encouraged to eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of fluids before their appointment.

For more information or assistance scheduling an appointment, call 800-398-7888.