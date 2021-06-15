Mountlake Terrace City Hall services to pause for move into new building

Services at Mountlake Terrace City Hall won’t be available Friday, June 18 or Monday, June 21 as employees make their move into the new location at 23204 58th Ave. W.

The move will take place on Saturday, June 19, and involves employees packing and unpacking their city belongings, including telephones and computers.

Those affected include the city manager’s department (city clerk, community relations and public records), finance (information technology and utility billing), human resources, and community and economic development (inspections, permitting and planning, and engineering).

The city said it would mail a postcard Monday announcing the move to everyone in the 98043 ZIP code. City hall services will resume via telephone and email on Tuesday, June 22; however the new city hall building will not yet be open to the public. The city is working on its reopening plan for the new building to include resuming public meetings in the new city council chambers.

The June 21 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting will take place via Zoom teleconference as usual, and information can be found atwww.cityofmlt.com/129. This move will not impact the fire, police, parks, public works or recreation departments that operate in other facilities.