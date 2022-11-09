Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Doug McCardle announces resignation

Citing the demands of his new job as a middle school principal and his plans to go back to school to earn an administrative credential, Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Doug McCardle said he is resigning effective Dec. 19, the council’s last meeting of the year.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving the city, but need to establish a better work-life balance,” McCardle said in making his announcement at the end of the council’s Monday night business meeting.

“I’m speechless,” Mayor Kyoko Masumoto Wright said after McCardle’s announcement.”You have been a real level-headed person, looking at both sides of just about everything on our city council for all these years.”

McCardle was first elected to the council’s Position 3 seat in 2009 and is in his fourth term, which runs through 2025. Prior to that, he sat on the Mountlake Terrace Community Police Advisory Board for two years and was later appointed to the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission, where he served for two years.

The council will establish a process for appointing a new councilmember to fill out the remaining Position 3 term.