Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study meeting agenda for Sept. 15

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a work/study session this Thursday, Sept. 15, with the following items on the agenda:

– Proclamation for Constitution Week (Sept. 17-23)

– Review of Snohomish County PUD Main Street Revitalization Phase II Design Interlocal Agreement (tentative)

– Review of 2022 second quarter police department report

– Review of opioid settlement

– Review of Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP)

– Review of proposed Waste Management agreement extension

The hybrid meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. To attend online, click this meeting link. The meeting ID is 827 4681 4193 and the passcode is 091522. If you do not have the Zoom application installed, you may do that here: https://zoom.us/join. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed above.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.