Mountlake Terrace City Council to review Flock cameras, impact fees Sept. 25

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review updates to the Community Policing Advisory Board ordinance and revisions to the city’s Flock camera policy Tuesday, Sept. 25. This meeting continues the ongoing community discussions about oversight of the Flock public safety system.

The Council will also review an amendment to the interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District, hear a presentation on the park impact fees update and consider an ordinance to adopt the transportation impact fees.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m., Sept. 25, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed on the city’s website.