Mountlake Terrace City Council to meet virtually Sept. 16

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a virtual special meeting and work/study session this Thursday, Sept. 16.

The council’s special meeting at 6:30 p.m. is with Washington State auditors to hear the findings of their yearly audit. The Zoom meeting link is here. Meeting ID 859 7823 6599 | Passcode 091621).

The work/study session starting at 7 p.m. will include the following agenda items:

– Review of modifications to interlocal agreements with Edmonds School District

– Discussion of city codes related to city council voting procedures and posting of notices requirements

– Review of financial policies

– Discussion of city council goals and workplan (tentative)

– Review of city council subcommittee recommendation for interim Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission member appointment.

The work/study session Zoom meeting link is here. Meeting ID 845 2429 1327 | Passcode 091621).