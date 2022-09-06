Mountlake Terrace City Council to meet Sept. 6

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the city’s six-year financial forecast, a review of city financial policies and a proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct.15).

The hybrid meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. You can also access the meeting remotely via Zoom. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 868 1838 2902 and the passcode is 090622. You can see the complete agenda here.