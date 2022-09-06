Mountlake Terrace City Council to meet Sept. 6

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. Among the items on the agenda are a review of the city’s six-year financial forecast, a review of city financial policies and a proclamation for Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct.15).
The hybrid meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. You can also access the meeting remotely via Zoom. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. The meeting ID is 868 1838 2902 and the passcode is 090622. You can see the complete agenda here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.