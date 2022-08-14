Mountlake Terrace City Council to meet Aug. 15

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a hybrid business meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. Among the items on the agenda are honoring the Smith Family and their efforts to put on Tour de Terrace, review and adoption of the Snohomish County Comprehensive Solid and Hazardous Waste Plan and discussion of options for use of the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic recovery funds.

To attend online, click this link and enter the passcode 081522. If you do not have the Zoom application installed, you may do that here: https://zoom.us/join. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 894 3695 7792 and passcode 081522.

You can see the complete Aug. 15 agenda here.