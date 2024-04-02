Mountlake Terrace City Council to issue Arbor Day proclamation April 4

Issuing a proclamation for Arbor Day is among the items scheduled for the April 4 Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting.

Arbor Day, celebrated on the last Friday of April, promotes tree planting. The first recorded Arbor Day celebration was in 1594 in Mondoñedo, Spain.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting is a public employee review.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. April 4 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

