Mountlake Terrace city council to hear report on affordable housing during April 16 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will receive a report from the Alliance for Housing Affordability and consider several other agenda items during its Thursday, April 15 work/study session.

Additional items on the agenda include:

– South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue annual report

– Review of development activities

– Annual stormwater program 2021 update

– Follow-up on city staffing: community relations, custodians, and development services

– Proposal to amend Ordinance 2785 to extend new City Hall address effective date and Mountlake Terrace Municipal Code Section 2.10.120.D regarding public information center

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (838 5200 1707) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (04 15 21).

To submit written public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov. All written public comments must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.