Mountlake Terrace City Council set to review salary survey results during Sept. 28 meeting

Updated with revised agenda

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review salary survey results and two contracts at its Sept. 28 work/study meeting.

Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope is set to present the findings of the salary survey. This survey will show wage comparisons for positions in other cities. This is the first comprehensive salary survey conducted by the City of Mountlake Terrace in 15 years.

The city council will also review an amended interlocal agreement with the City of Edmonds for Ballinger Park Viewing Platform and Trails.

This agreement allows the City of Edmonds to contribute $200,000 to the project to help provide greenspaces to their residents. The agreement ends on Dec. 31, 2025. Payment will be made upon substantial completion of the project. Construction will start summer 2024.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 831 2890 8101 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.

— By Rick Sinnett





