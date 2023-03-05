Mountlake Terrace City Council selects Jeff Niten as finalist for city manager

After several hours of deliberation, the Mountlake Terrace City Council on Saturday selected its preferred candidate for city manager: Jeff Niten. current city manager for the City of Shelton.

The vote was 7-0 for Niten, who was one of five candidates the council were considering. The candidates spent all day Friday meeting with city staff, community members and councilmembers, followed by a public reception Friday night. They participated in official interviews with the council in executive session Saturday.

The next step is for the city to negotiate a contract with Niten, with a council vote on the appointment to follow.

“I thought we had a great set of candidates,” said Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl. “I think that we were very fortunate to have the quality of candidates before us…we could have worked with any of the five.”

Niten has served as Shelton’s city manager since January 2019. He previously worked as the community development director for Ridgefield from 2015-2019 and as a planner project manager in Clark County from 2006-2016. He holds a master’s degree in public administration.