Mountlake Terrace City Council proclaims June 7 Gun Violence Awareness Day

1 of 2

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and members of city council have proclaimed Friday, June 7 as Gun Violence Awareness Day. The proclamation, read during the June 3 council business meeting, declares that June 7 is a day to honor all gun violence victims and survivors, “and to declare that we as a country must do more to reduce gun violence.”

The proclamation also noted that Second Amendment rights “go hand in hand with keeping guns away from dangerous people.”

The national day is being sponsored by a coalition of different organizations, but several local members of the group Moms Demand Action were present at the council meeting wearing orange t-shirts. The color orange was chosen because hunters wear orange to announce themselves to other hunters when out in the woods, and symbolizes the value of human life, the proclamation said.

Anyone can join the campaign by pledging to wear orange on June 7 to help raise awareness about gun violence and to encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep children safe, the proclamation added.