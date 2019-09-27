Mountlake Terrace City Council OKs updated Town Center Plan

With an eye toward future growth and development, the Mountlake Terrace City Council Thursday night approved an updated Town Center plan that will allow up to 12-story buildings in areas closest to the Sound Transit light rail station set to open in 2024.

The updated plan creates three land use districts and their associated zoning, with the tallest buildings adjacent to I-5 and the current Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. Heights will be reduced as the zoning gets closer to single-family residential areas.

The city council since July has been considering the plan – originally outlined by an 11-member Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force and put into plan form by the city’s Planning Commission.

As part of that review, councilmembers have been poring over documents, hearing presentations and listening to public comment about the proposed changes. In late August, they also took a walking tour of the Town Center area to get a first-hand look at neighborhoods where changes would occur.

The audience in the council chambers broke out into applause after the plan was approved, but the vote wasn’t unanimous. Voting against it were Councilmembers Laura Sonmore and Rick Ryan, who earlier in the meeting had supported an amendment – introduced by Ryan – to change the zoning in the area north of the transit center from TC-1 (8 to 12 stories allowed) to TC-2 (4-8 stories).

Ryan said he was concerned about the potential for a 12-story building next to Veteran’s Memorial Park, that was also next to a residential area and on a hillside. He also said he wanted to represent the interests of the constituents who voted for him.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people there and they think 12 stories is too high density,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Sonmore, who added she was concerned about the traffic that a 12-story building would bring through the neighborhoods.

“I just don’t think we’re ready at this time to have such a big building on this hill,” she said. “That’s something that could be looked at a later date.”

Ryan’s amendment was defeated by a 3-4 vote, with Councilmember Steve Woodward joining Sonmore and Ryan in voting for it. Voting against were Councilmembers Doug McCardle, Bryan Wahl and Seaun Richards, and Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright.

In opposing Ryan’s amendment, Richards said he supported TC-1 north of the transit center because Mountlake Terrace is only 4 square miles. The only way to bring more density to the city is to build up, Richards said.

“If we give developers the opportunity to come in and do a 12-story building, it’s better for Mountlake Terrace,” Richards said.

Although she cast a dissenting vote on the plan, Sonmore thanked her fellow councilmembers, city staff and audience members for their hard work and dedication in developing it.

“I know it wasn’t easy, but anything that’s easy usually isn’t worth it,” she said. “This has come a long way and a lot of hard work went into it.”

Sonmore ended her remarks by restating her concerns that increased parking as a result of the plan will have a negative impact on the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods.

“The good news is Mountlake Terrace residents are our best asset,” she said. “All our dreams are possible now. The little city is now the little city that can so I can’t wait to see what our city will grow into.”

“Congratulations,” Mayor Wright said after the plan’s passage. “Hopefully we’ll get some interest from people who want to do some things in our city.”

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting by Cody Sexton