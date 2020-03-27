Mountlake Terrace City Council OKs remote participation for meetings

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Thursday night unanimously approved a measure amending the city’s code to allow councilmembers and members of the city’s Planning Commission to participate remotely via phone or video during emergencies.

The proposal is based on Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order, issued March 24 related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and his request for avoiding gatherings.

The council will be meeting via a Zoom conferencing application that allows them to participate remotely but still see each other. Members of the public will be able to listen to the meetings as usual online.

As for the schedule and agendas of future meetings, the city is still trying to sort out the ramifications of the governor’s new proclamation related to the Open Public Meetings Act during the COVID-19 crisis. City Manager Scott Hugill said that under the new requirements, meeting agendas must stick to “necessary and routine items,” and the city is seeking guidance on what that means.

In addition, the council needs to be trained on the new Zoom system, City Clerk Virginia Olsen said. Olsen asked citizens to be patient, and promised that the city would update residents once more is known.