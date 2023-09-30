Mountlake Terrace City Council Oct. 2 scheduled to approve council protocol manual

The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s next meeting is Monday, Oct. 2. Agenda items include review and approval of the City Council Protocol Manual and the city’s 2021 financial statement and accountability audit.

The council is also scheduled to read proclamations for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 844 1833 2151 and passcode 98043.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.