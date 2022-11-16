Mountlake Terrace City Council Nov. 17 work/study agenda includes review of property tax levies

The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s agenda for its Thursday, Nov. 17 work/study session includes the following items:
– Review of 2023 property tax ordinance
– Review of a general operating levy property tax resolution
– Review of emergency medical services (EMS) levy resolution
– Review an ordinance adopting an amended purchasing policy
– Discuss membership in Snohomish County Public Safety Coalition
You can see the complete agenda here.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W.,
Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 853 6745 2200 and passcode 111722. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.
You also can view livestreamed meetings and past recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.
