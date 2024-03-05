Mountlake Terrace City Council March 7 to hold public hearing on permit fees amendment 

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing, review and vote on amending permit fees during its March 7 business meeting.

The permit fees to be reviewed are for building, electrical, land use and development, civil engineering, construction and development.

The city council considers and adopts fee schedules for development services each year. During this meeting, the council will review proposed fees for 2024.

Thursday’s meeting also includes a review and vote on amending the municipal code regarding billing, payment and delinquency for water, sewer and stormwater services.

The current code reads as: “All charges for each utility service shall be due and payable on or before the thirtieth day after the billing date. Any charges not paid before the thirty-first day after the billing date shall be delinquent. An additional charge of 10 percent of the current charges shall be added to any account not paid before the thirty-first day after the billing date.”

The ordinance would change section C to: “All charges for each utility service shall be due and payable on or before the thirtieth day after the billing date. Any charges not paid before the thirty-first day after the billing date shall be delinquent. An additional charge of 10 percent of the current charges, not to exceed 25 dollars, shall be added to any account not paid before the thirty-first day after the billing date.”

A memorandum of understanding between the city and the Teamsters union is scheduled for review and vote. Mountlake Terrace employees are represented by the Teamsters Local 763 in the areas of police support, finance, public works maintenance and parks and facilities maintenance.

Under Washington state law, the city is required to bargain with the union over wages, hours, and working conditions for represented employees.

Also scheduled for the March 7 meeting is a proclamation for Ramadan, which begins the evening of March 10 and runs through April 9, 2024

The city council meeting will start at 7 p.m. March 7 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.



