Mountlake Terrace City Council issues Arbor Day proclamation during April 4 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s proclamation declaring April 10, 2024, as Arbor Day was among the business conducted during the April 4 meeting.

Councilmember Rick Ryan presented the proclamation to Recreation and Park Advisory Commission Vice Chair Molly Luna.

The proclamation read that in 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for planting trees. This day was first observed by planting more than a million trees in Nebraska and is now observed throughout the nation and the world.

Further, trees can reduce topsoil erosion by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife.

Luna thanked city councilmembers for the dedication that they have shown to recreation, parks and facilities.

In other business, City Manager Jeff Niten reported that Sound Transit announced it would open the Lynnwood Link light rail extension – including the Mountlake Terrace station – for use on Aug. 30.

During public comment, a request was made for the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to be more active in enforcing parking laws and issuing more parking tickets.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett




