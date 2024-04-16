Mountlake Terrace City Council honors youth with April 23 Children’s Day proclamation

The City of Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEIC) last week hosted a reception for students to honor the city council’s proclamation of Children’s Day.

Students, parents and teachers gathered in the Civic Campus lobby for refreshments and cake — cut and served by Deputy City Manager Carolyn Hope — before the April 11 council meeting, during which the council proclaimed April 23 Children’s Day in Mountlake Terrace.

The idea for Children’s Day was brought to the DEIC by Turkish resident and DEIC Vice-Chair Kerem Onat.

He told the audience that on April 23 each year, there is a unique tradition in Turkey where government officials symbolically give their seats to children for the day. This allows youth to experience leadership roles and decision-making processes firsthand.

“Additionally, this holiday is a special occasion where children from all over the world come to Turkey to perform their traditional dances and songs, further enriching the cultural exchange and understanding,” Onat said. “This proclamation reflects our shared values of honoring the potential within every child.”

The Brighton School Choir, comprised of fourth and fifth graders, sang Big World, Small World, led by teacher Kaori Okada.

Okada is originally from Sapporo, Japan. “Yes, the beer place,” she jokingly confirmed before the question was asked.

She has lived in the Pacific Northwest for three years on a teacher exchange program and has previously taught in China and India. She said the diversity of attendees reflected at the DEIC reception was unlike anything she had seen in Japan or any Asian country, and she found it wonderful.

Following the choir was a presentation by the Mountlake Terrace High School Black Student Union (BSU) — represented by BSU President Amaya Brazil, BSU Secretary Tesnim Abduselam, and BSU Public Relations officer Bersaveh Yilma — and the Latino Student Union (LSU) President Katie Larios.

DEIC member Vonita Francisco, who served as a master of ceremonies, explained that the Mountlake Terrace High School students’ work is the equivalent of what the DEIC does for the city.

Abduselam presented the BSU’s goals: to create a safe environment for Black students at MTHS and help them be heard and seen by the school government.

Yilma explained that BSU plays games like “Agree to Disagree,” where they discuss a topic such as cultural appropriation and hold educational sessions for freshmen on topics such as word usage and context. An example she gave was a teacher using the word “negro” in an academic or historical context versus the similar-sounding racial slur.

“Being a student of color can be difficult when you’re at a predominantly white school,” Brazil said. “Black voices are low outside of sports.”

She noted that only 6.3% of Mountlake Terrace High School students are black.

Larios told the council that the primary goal of the Latino Student Union is to host events where students can celebrate their identity. This includes engaging in fun group activities and discussions on topics involving the Latino community.

Then, Emily Francisco and Evie Courtney of Brier Middle School presented their concerns to the city council.

Francisco conducted a lunchtime experiment in elementary school to determine the amount of plastic cutlery waste generated. She found that the bin was filled by the end of the day.

She requested that schools switch to metal cutlery to reduce plastic waste created by school lunches.

Courtney talked about the missing sidewalk on her way to school. She said that sections of the road are hazardous during the winter months and in the morning when it is dark.

Although the children will not symbolically trade seats with the city council on April 23, their voices have been heard.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett






