Mountlake Terrace City Council cuts the ribbon for 66th Avenue West project

The Mountlake Terrace City Council cut the ribbon on July 11 for the much-anticipated revamped 66th Avenue West.

The street’s travelers experienced occasional traffic shutdowns from February to May as the city replaced the pavement. The most time-consuming work was completed months ahead of schedule due to good planning and weather.

“While construction mostly wrapped up a few weeks ago, now the striping and other final touches are done, including the flashing beacon for pedestrian crossings,” Communications Manager Rikki Fruichantie said.

A press release said that minor traffic delays are expected in the coming weeks to complete the roadway’s few remaining tasks that can only be done after the asphalt cures.

The improvements better support commercial, industrial and residential travel to 220th Street Southwest and I-5. They include bike lanes, pedestrian amenities, disability accommodations and a new traffic signal at 216th Street Southwest.

The 66th Avenue West project required underground utilities to be repaired first, which took the most time.

The $3.6 million project was funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars.

The next major road project for Mountlake Terrace is Main Street Phase II, for the downtown core of 56th Avenue West, with a possible construction schedule in 2025.

— By Rick Sinnett