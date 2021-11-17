Mountlake Terrace City Council approves property tax increase, code updates

The Mountlake Terrace City Council unanimously approved both a 1% increase in property taxes and stormwater code updates during its Nov. 15 regular business meeting.

City staff recommended the council increase both the general operations and EMS services property tax levies to comply with the council’s financial policies. The city’s six-year financial forecast and proposed budget for 2021-22 had both anticipated the rate adjustments for 2022. An annual property tax increase of 1% is the maximum allowed by law.

With the approved increase, the owner of an average home in Mountlake Terrace can expect to pay roughly $13 more next year in property taxes combined for the general operating and EMS levies.

The tax increase is estimated to generate supplemental revenues of approximately $44,690 from the general levy and $12,470 for the EMS levy plus significant additional amounts in the future from new construction and annexation activities.

In addition, the approved ordinance also authorized the annual property tax levied under the 2017 voter-approved bond measure to pay for the Civic Campus redevelopment project. That measure led the city to issue $12.1 million in bonds to be repaid over 30 years through an additional levy on properties. The city’s payment amount for 2022 will be $710,500.

It’s estimated the average value of a residence in Mountlake Terrace will increase slightly to more than $470,000 in 2022. According to the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office, the total assessed value of properties in the city is anticipated to rise to more than $4.2 billion next year, which represents a 10.5% increase from 2021.

Property taxes will provide approximately 35% of the city’s nearly $18.8 million in anticipated operating revenues for 2022.

“This is an excellent time to point out that just because the value of property goes up, doesn’t mean your property taxes do,” City Manager Scott Hugill said regarding the proposed tax increase. “The value of your property is how the county allocates what we collect, but it doesn’t affect how much we can collect off the bat.”

He also noted during Monday night’s public hearing that Mountlake Terrace sits roughly in the middle when comparing the average value of a residence among cities in Snohomish County. However, its typical total property tax paid and total levy rate per average residence were on the lower end of that same spectrum.

The adoption of updates to the city’s stormwater codes was necessary to meet new requirements listed in the city’s 2019-2024 Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit. Code updates are required of all Western Washington municipalities that have a Phase II stormwater permit with the Washington State Department of Ecology, and they must adopt the department’s 2019 stormwater management manual by June 30, 2022.

In addition, minor changes were made to increase the clarity of the code’s wording, add new definitions, remove obsolete language and correct typos.

The update closes a loophole in how the value of proposed improvements is assessed by considering only the value of the project site rather than the value of improvements for the entire parcel. It also allows stormwater best management practices to be provided for an equivalent area on-site or offsite during development. There are also updates to the conditions under which an adjustment or a variance from the stormwater code’s minimum requirements may be granted.

It removes an exemption from low-impact development standards in the Town Center area’s right-of-way and also eliminates redundancies in the civil penalty section of land-use codes concerning illegal significant tree removal.

There are additional code requirements and language in the update regarding the use of basin or watershed plans and also source control of pollutants for businesses.

The city must assess its watersheds and develop an action plan for stormwater improvements to one high-priority basin within Mountlake Terrace by the end of March 2023. Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed had previously told the council that analysis will then lead to a decision about whether the McAleer Creek watershed or the Lyon Creek watershed is to be the subject of future stormwater improvements.

Regular city inspections of businesses that may be outdoor pollutant-generating sources and a requirement that they utilize best management practices in order to prevent pollutants in stormwater runoff must be implemented by the beginning of 2023. Roughly 20 local businesses will be selected for inspection each year based on their potential as sources for generating outdoor pollutants. Examples of the types of businesses that will be regularly inspected include gas stations, building materials vendors, auto repair shops, restaurants and bars, and mobile businesses that offer cleaning services such as pressure washing.

Reed had previously told the council she thinks providing incentives will be “an important part of these business inspections where possible.” Examples included hazardous waste disposal, increasing the availability of sites, and providing businesses with technical assistance and other resources such as training for staff and informational kits so that if there is an outdoor problem on their site it doesn’t then result in a water quality violation.

When asked Monday night if she anticipated there were any changes in the code updates that might notably impact budgets for developers or the business community, Reed said,“I don’t believe that there are very significant changes” in the latest stormwater manual itself, “so I don’t anticipate that there’s going to be much that’s going to cause more costs.” In fact, she added, “there’s been some adjustments within the stormwater manual to allow things that weren’t previously allowed, and more emphasis on the fact that you can do stormwater best management practices either onsite or offsite and that’s fine.”

In addition, Reed said she didn’t foresee “a large change to the city’s outlay for stormwater management.” She noted due to the limited number of local businesses that are required to be inspected each year, “I feel confident that I can do that work without any additional resources. Also, I’m intending to do the basin watershed analysis in-house rather than have a consultant do the work.”

In other business, Hugill informed the council that at the end of last week, “we had 95% of regular employees having met compliance” with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff. That means they are “either fully vaccinated, starting to be vaccinated or having an accommodation associated with an exemption,” he added. “At this point, 95% and above is really a great response from employees – so really appreciative of that.”

— By Nathan Blackwell