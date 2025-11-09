Mountlake Terrace Chamber’s next networking event Nov. 18 at SKOG Haus Coffee

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber is hosting its next networking event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18 at SKOG Haus Coffee . In addition to connecting with local leaders, attendees will hear from Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network (WAISN) Rapid Response volunteers about protecting employees, customers and businesses against unlawful immigration enforcement.

WAISN volunteers will cover:

Know-your-rights guidance for employees and business owners

Bystander and observer guidelines when immigration agents are present

How public and private spaces affect enforcement authority

Accessing WAISN resources, including their deportation defense hotline

Admission is free for Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. You can learn more and register here.

Skog Haus Coffee is located at 24015 Van Ry Blvd., Ste. 200, Mountlake Terrace.